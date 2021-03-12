Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 43,059 Shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,835,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 43,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $38,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 84,347 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 864,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 485,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,544 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 157,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 3rd quarter valued at $859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHU stock opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

