Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $44.08 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of McKesson worth $44,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in McKesson by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in McKesson by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,073 shares of company stock worth $3,878,620. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $178.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

