Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $30.06 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 117.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,688,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149,027 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Nokia worth $30,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Nokia by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 116,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09. Nokia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

