Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Posts Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ RGLS traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,501. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

