Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of RCPUF opened at $16.20 on Monday. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $16.20.
Recipe Unlimited Company Profile
