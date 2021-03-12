Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $64.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

3/4/2021 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ AXNX traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.80. The company had a trading volume of 11,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,280. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $96,823.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,237.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $508,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.