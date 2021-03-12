Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA):

3/10/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Intellia Therapeutics is a leading genome editing company, focused on developing therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as CRISPR-Cas9 system. It believes the CRISPR-Cas9 technology has the potential to transform medicine by permanently editing disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course. The Cas9 protein acts like a pair of molecular scissors that initiates the natural cellular repair process to knockout, repair or insert a gene. The guide RNA sequence recognizes and directs the Cas9 to a specific target deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequence. The Company’s sentinel in vivo programs focus on the use of Lipid Nanoparticle (LNPs) for delivery of the CRISPR/Cas9 complex to the liver. Intellia’s combination of deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its leading intellectual property portfolio, puts it in a unique position to unlock broad therapeutic applications of the CRISPR-Cas9 technology and create a new class of therapeutic products. “

2/26/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $80.00.

2/10/2021 – Intellia Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $57.50 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $65.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.31. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. Analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 501,945 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $30,262,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 895,281 shares of company stock valued at $55,527,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after buying an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after buying an additional 380,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

