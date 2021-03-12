RBF Capital LLC Trims Stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned 0.44% of Dorian LPG worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPG traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $13.76. 6,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,736. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

