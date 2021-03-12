RBF Capital LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RBF Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,456,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,740,000 after acquiring an additional 57,419 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,116,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,030,000 after acquiring an additional 25,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 995,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 331,790 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $64,768,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,144,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,052.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,321,287.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,869 shares of company stock worth $22,899,299. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.07. 17,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,242. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.71.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.15 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

