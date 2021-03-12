RBF Capital LLC Makes New $3.36 Million Investment in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 98,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCL traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,620,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $29.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.