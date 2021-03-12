RBF Capital LLC Has $9.75 Million Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RBF Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 0.8% of RBF Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 533.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 50,068 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 103,157 shares of company stock valued at $11,265,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $127.84. 22,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,728,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.75. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $130.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

