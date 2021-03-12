RBF Capital LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

RBF Capital LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 462,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,319 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTI. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 517,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 431,300 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $897,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of NYSE UTI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.28. 2,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,771. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $8.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.61 million, a PE ratio of -57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

