RBF Capital LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

RBF Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 5,219.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

In other Avnet news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.72. 1,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,718. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.23. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Avnet had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVT. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.