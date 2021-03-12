RBF Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $8,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNR. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $13.28. The stock had a trading volume of 22,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $14.29.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,377,543 shares of company stock worth $58,699,946 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.