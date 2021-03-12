RBF Capital LLC Cuts Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

RBF Capital LLC lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,921 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 37,552 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 224,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after buying an additional 40,854 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 7,679 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

LUV stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 74,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,470,630. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $60.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Tammy Romo sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $191,761.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,474 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,457.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,194,415. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

