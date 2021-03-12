RBF Capital LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.11. 1,334,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,309,047. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

