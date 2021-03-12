Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,244 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Rayonier worth $69,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $629,050. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RYN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,769. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.88 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.41 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

