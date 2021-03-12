Raymond James Trims Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Target Price to $68.00

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from $83.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Poshmark in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

NASDAQ POSH opened at $59.46 on Friday. Poshmark has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $104.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72.

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

