Raymond James Raises Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $14.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.11.

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 117,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,054. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $645.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $128,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 289.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

