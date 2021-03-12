Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Profound Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.23). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PROF. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Leede Jones Gab restated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Profound Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $23.14 on Friday. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 276.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 31,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

