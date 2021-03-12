Raymond James Boosts Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Price Target to $42.00

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CORE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Core-Mark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46. Core-Mark has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Miller sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $76,719.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,793.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,743.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 153.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,147 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Core-Mark by 199.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Core-Mark in the third quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Core-Mark by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

