Raymond James Analysts Give Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) a C$23.00 Price Target

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) has been assigned a C$23.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

MI.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded up C$0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$20.77. 311,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,873. The stock has a market capitalization of C$753.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.91. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$15.58 and a 12 month high of C$23.94.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

