Raymond James Analysts Give Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) a C$3.50 Price Target

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) has been assigned a C$3.50 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.45 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday.

GRN traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a PE ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

