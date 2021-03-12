Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for OceanaGold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE OGC opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.20. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -8.04.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

