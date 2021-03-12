Rapidz Reaches 1-Day Volume of $45,519.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and $45,519.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 98.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

