Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.83.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $145,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after buying an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after buying an additional 90,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 932.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

