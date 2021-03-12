Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised Ranger Energy Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.14). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 23.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

