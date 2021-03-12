Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RRC. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities set a $6.00 target price on shares of Range Resources and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Range Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens raised shares of Range Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Range Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of Range Resources stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 220,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504,637. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 125.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,892,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,560 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,829 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 297,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 41,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,562 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,718 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

