Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.71

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 1991 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.99.

RANJY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ING Group raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

Randstad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RANJY)

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.