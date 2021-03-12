RAMP Tops 24 Hour Volume of $9.90 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. RAMP has a market capitalization of $72.94 million and approximately $9.90 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded 68.3% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.22 or 0.00472027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00062713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00069831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.03 or 0.00556962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00076255 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000537 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,771,847 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

