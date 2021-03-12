RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of RDNT stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
