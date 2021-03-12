RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The medical research company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of RDNT stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. RadNet has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,066,690.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $188,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 432,067 shares in the company, valued at $8,157,424.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,550 over the last ninety days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

