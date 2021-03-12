Radix Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Radix token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $119.21 million and $2.03 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00456256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00061600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00048260 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.59 or 0.00539624 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00076931 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Radix Profile

The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix's official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog

Radix Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

