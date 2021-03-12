Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Shares Up 10.3%

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) shot up 10.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. 1,142,554 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 907,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market cap of $432.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 222.46% and a negative return on equity of 2,307.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient news, insider Jeremy Stackawitz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $154,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,439.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quotient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Quotient by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

