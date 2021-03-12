Quiztok Price Hits $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quiztok has a total market cap of $33.01 million and $18.84 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000033 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 125.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 130.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto User Base (CUB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Quiztok Token Profile

Quiztok (CRYPTO:QTCON) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 637,381,702 tokens. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

Quiztok Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quiztok using one of the exchanges listed above.

