Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 51,500 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $18.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

