Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 500 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COOP. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

COOP traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 25,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

