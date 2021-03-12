Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $2.41 Million Investment in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HUYA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in HUYA in the third quarter valued at $68,877,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,740,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,002,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,845,000 after acquiring an additional 826,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUYA traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $25.37. 62,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,249. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.93.

HUYA has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

