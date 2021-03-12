Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $16.59 Million in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 184,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,590,000. IHS Markit makes up about 1.4% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 15.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 4,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,970 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,364 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,798. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $101.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.20.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

