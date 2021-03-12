Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.76% and a net margin of 1.01%.

Quest Resource stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $3.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.98.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRHC. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

