QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE QS traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. The company had a trading volume of 88,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,029,203. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation develops and commercializes solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

