Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $950-954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.39 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.29.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

