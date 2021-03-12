QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 208.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,102 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 0.8% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,102. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.