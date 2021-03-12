Qtum 24-Hour Volume Reaches $309.80 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last week, Qtum has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $5.87 or 0.00010288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market cap of $576.38 million and $309.80 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000141 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 45.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,229,072 coins and its circulating supply is 98,195,269 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

