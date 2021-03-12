QS Investors LLC Has $724,000 Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Veritiv worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Veritiv by 237.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritiv by 45,811.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritiv in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Veritiv in the third quarter worth $175,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veritiv alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Veritiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. Veritiv Co. has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $730.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $2.63. Veritiv had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.