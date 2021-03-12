QS Investors LLC Has $645,000 Stock Position in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Systemax were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Systemax by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 14,701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Systemax by 403.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Systemax by 33.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Systemax by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Systemax by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $175,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas Axmacher sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $99,435.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 637 shares in the company, valued at $22,702.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,262 shares of company stock worth $1,953,654. 67.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYX opened at $36.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $31.56. Systemax Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Systemax had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Systemax Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Systemax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

