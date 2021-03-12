QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 156.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.68. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.70 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.64 per share, with a total value of $310,560.00. Also, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock worth $1,948,119 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

