QASH Price Hits $0.0781 (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, QASH has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. QASH has a total market cap of $27.32 million and approximately $741,041.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0781 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00052167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.47 or 0.00697387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00066429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00027445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036072 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com

QASH Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.