Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of The Children’s Place in a report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.45. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $79.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.97. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after acquiring an additional 75,121 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 76.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 152,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,468,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

