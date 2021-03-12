Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

ELF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE:ELF opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.84. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $28.78.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $393,471.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,180.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,450 shares of company stock worth $11,685,919. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

