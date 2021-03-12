Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. Raised by KeyCorp (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Worthington Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $731.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.30 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

WOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $72.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.28. Worthington Industries has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $73.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $485,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,290,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,980,000 after purchasing an additional 23,469 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $43,171.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

